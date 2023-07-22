Home » endurance training? Losing weight is more efficient – WORLD
Health

endurance training? Losing weight is more efficient – WORLD

by admin
endurance training? Losing weight is more efficient – WORLD

If you compare the fastest 100-meter runners with the best marathon runners in the world, one thing seems clear: if you want to lose weight, you should do endurance sports. Because while the muscle-packed sprinters look like extras from a gladiator film, you would rather treat the emaciated endurance athletes to a three-course meal. And it also sounds logical: Anyone who runs for hours burns more calories than someone whose athletic appearance is over after just ten seconds. Generations of those wanting to lose weight have therefore made endurance sports their means of choice. And in fact, sport with a high calorie consumption was considered the best, even the only effective way to get rid of kilos, even among experts. But a recent study is now doing away with this traditional wisdom.

See also  Vaccination obligation for recovered health professionals: what is happening?

You may also like

Staff Shortage Plagues Lombardy Hospitals during Summer Months

Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of diabetes...

Do you want better mental health? Look for...

Purple, 20-30% of aging diseases are preventable –...

Understanding the Critical Environmental Limit: How Much Heat...

Viola, 20-30% of aging diseases are preventable –...

Solar erythema: causes, symptoms and treatments of skin...

State of emergency in the Hamburg hospital: scabies,...

son’s farewell message to the actress

Autopsy and CT Scan to Determine Cause of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy