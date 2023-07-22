Czech defender Klok returns to the KHL

Klok, a 28-year-old participant in last year’s Olympic Games, already played in Nižněkamsk in the 2021/22 season. In 48 games, he scored 35 points for six goals and 29 assists and was one of the team’s most productive hockey players.

Last year, Klok tried to make it to the NHL, but instead of Arizona, he only worked on a farm in Tucson, and at the end of October, he agreed to terminate his contract. From overseas, the Vítkovice protege went to Rögle, then in January of this year he moved to Lugano, where he finished the season.

In February, Klok appeared at the Swedish Games, but was not nominated for the World Championship, just like another defender, David Sklenička. Even then there was talk of the return of both backs to the KHL, while players active in this predominantly Russian competition are not allowed to play in the Czech national team.

Klok will be the fourth Czech hockey player in the KHL. Sklenička signed a one-year contract with Barys Astana at the beginning of July, another defender Libor Šulák signed a two-year deal with Omsk, and striker Dmitrij Yashkin changed his St. Petersburg shirt to Kazan. Ostap Safin, the former Spartan striker, should work in Togliatti, but he renounced his Czech citizenship and should get a Russian passport in the near future.

