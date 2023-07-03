Energy recipe for those who are always tired, just have a few ingredients at home

There is a tasty and nutritious recipe that can counteract the symptoms of the summer heat and recharge your batteries. Here’s how to make it.

In the summer, often you feel tired and lacking in energy. High temperatures, especially during the hottest days, put a strain on the body. Sweat is a mechanism that allows us not to have serious consequences from all this, however, it also entails the loss of fluids and mineral salts.

In these moments, different symptoms can be felt, ranging from simple exhaustion to real muscle cramps. Sometimes nausea can also occur, with edema and fainting. Not inconsiderable help comes from nutrition. Some nutrients, more than others, can help counteract this unpleasant phenomenon.

There is an inexpensive, simple and tasty recipe which is particularly effective in these cases. The ingredients are few and do not require any cooking. Here are the guidelines to follow to prepare it in the best possible way.

A regenerating recipe suitable for summer: tiredness and weakness will no longer stand a chance

A healthy diet and abundant hydration are the two basic requirements for feeling good during the summer. There is a recipe, made with bananas and carrots, which can help recover lost energy. The former contain vitamins and minerals in large quantities, while the latter bring many beneficial effects to the immune and bone systems. Preparation requires a few steps to be completed.

What are the ingredients for this energy recipe (tantasalute.it)

Ingredients for 1 person

300ml milk 1 banana 1 carrot sweetener (optional)

Procedure

Banana and carrot must be peeled carefully and cut into small pieces. With the help of a blender, mix them with 300 ml of milk. For a less caloric formulation, you can also opt for the partially skimmed one. Vegetarians and vegans they can replace it with a product compatible with their diet. For example, you can choose to use almond, rice, coconut or soy milk.

After mixing everything together, you will get a creamy drink with a delicious and nutritious taste. It can be served in different ways, but it is preferable keep it in the fridge for a while to make it fresh and tasty. On the contrary, it is not recommended to keep it in the freezer to prevent the liquid from freezing.

Thanks to the presence of the banana, even children will no longer be able to do without this delicious snack. Depending on your preference, you can add a few drops of sweetener.

