EU, Tajani: “No agreement with Le Pen and Afd”. The League replies: “No to diktats”

Tensions rise between the League and the allies in view of the European Championships, and the theme is once again alliances. After the recent statements by the Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvini, who proposed a “united front” of the right, the leader of Forza Italia intervened Antonio Tajani, which closes any hypothesis with the extreme right of Le Pen or the Germans of the Afd. “I want to be very clear, I am also vice president of the EPP: any agreement with the AfD and with Mrs. Le Pen’s party is impossible for us”.

“The League is something very different. We would be happy to have the League part of a majority, but without Le Pen and Alternative Fur Deutschland” remarked Tajani. There Carroccio’s reply was just as hard: “Really the friend Tajani do you prefer to continue governing with the Pd, socialists and Macron? There Lega works to change the majority in Europe and finally give life to a united center-right project, capable of giving concrete answers to citizens after years of bad government by the left,’ attack the MEPs of the Lega Marzo Zanni (president of the ID group) and Marco Campomenosi (head of the Lega delegation to the European Parliament). And then: “This is not the time for diktats, nor to decide a priori who to exclude from the European center-right project, especially if this comes from those who have so far been arm in arm with the Democratic Party and socialists in the EU – add the Northern League -. We ask for more respect for colleagues in the ID group: it is thanks to the votes of our French RN and German AfD allies that, together with the EPP, we managed to reject the latest green Euromadness as recently as last week. We refuse to think that someone who defines himself as ‘centre-right’ might prefer Macron and the left to Le Pen”.

In the meantime, the summit between has been cancelled The pen and Salvini, scheduled for today. There will only be a videoconference in the afternoon, Lega sources specify. The reasons: “The face-to-face meeting has been postponed in the light of the serious situation in France”.

