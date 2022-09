The Enrico Colombo SpA, a leading company in the market for the construction of technological systems and industrial plants, has inaugurated its new, futuristic headquarters in Sesto Calende in via Merigio. It is a 1600 square meter pole of offices, 8 meeting rooms, a training room, company gym, outdoor basketball court and 80 parking spaces built in seven months.

