German Society for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine (DGAI)

Nuremberg/Berlin (ots)

In its fourth statement, the government commission for modern and needs-based hospital care formulates recommendations for a reform of emergency and acute care.

The underlying, differentiated analysis and the demands derived from it, in particular for the establishment and organization of comprehensive integrated control centers and integrated emergency centers in hospitals, support the German Society for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine eV (DGAI), the Professional Association of German Anesthesiologists eV (BDA), the German Society for Surgery eV (DGCH) and the Professional Association of German Surgery eV (BDC).

In contrast to this, the recommendation also contained therein to set up an independent specialist in emergency medicine is, from the point of view of the undersigned specialist societies and associations, not suitable for ensuring the desired quality of patient care.

For the care of emergency patients at a high level, a team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines is necessary and also lived practice. The current training regulations are deliberately based on an additional emergency medicine qualification to be acquired during and after completing specialist training. An independent specialist in emergency medicine cannot achieve the necessary specialist depth that is taught in the subjects of anaesthesiology, surgery, internal medicine, neurology, etc., and would only cover a small technical section in each sub-area.

The introduction of an independent specialist in emergency medicine would not only reduce the quality of care, but also significantly restrict the personal development of colleagues, since further professional perspectives in other fields of activity associated with an original specialist would be excluded.

The DGAI, BDA, DGCH and BDC therefore continue to support the concept of an additional qualification in emergency medicine, which supplements but does not replace further training to become a specialist. The creation of a new specialist doctor title would also endanger nationwide emergency medical care in Germany due to the resulting lack of appropriately trained medical staff and thus also for this reason worsen the quality of emergency medical care.

