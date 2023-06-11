Home » “There is no longer any reason to worry” / Author Katja Lewina in …
Health

“There is no longer any reason to worry” / Author Katja Lewina in …

by admin
“There is no longer any reason to worry” / Author Katja Lewina in …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Katja Lewina writes about herself in her book “Ex”: “Life expectancy uncertain, may be dead tomorrow or in thirty years.” Drastic words for a 39-year-old. In an interview with the current issue of the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” she explains what’s behind it: in 2021, Lewina and other family members were diagnosed with a heart diseaseher son died suddenly at the age of seven.

She wears one herself Defibrillator and says: “This heart story is a total disappointment. Just when I thought I was going to get my strength back because the kids were growing up, things were moving forward professionally – that’s when the total role came backwards. But when I was feeling really bad, I just had one focus: I had to do everything so that my children could stay with their mother.”

She is convinced: Hadern makes us sick and exhausted. She prefers to accept these topics: “There’s no longer any reason to worry too much. That’ll get me out of my biggest fear.”

You can read the entire interview in the current issue of Apotheken Umschau 6A/2023.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” 6A/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Press contact:

Julie von Wangenheim, Head of Corporate Communications
Katharina Neff-Neudert, PR Manager
Tel.: 089/744 33-360
E-Mail: [email protected]
www.wortundbildverlag.de

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

See also  Tiroler Tageszeitung, editorial from April 17, 2023. By Anita Heubacher: "Patient satisfaction – a foreign word?"

You may also like

A toothpaste for every need: how to choose...

Mental disorders, young people and women increasingly at...

High hurdles for medical cannabis in Germany

Is it worth buying a Dr car? The...

Turin, revolutionary scientific discovery on low-grade gliomas

Which diet makes you sleep better? The answer...

Rape in Rimini, tourist raped on the beach...

A toothpaste for every need: how to choose...

An innovative approach to mitigate climate change using...

Lung cancer, an important step forward to reduce...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy