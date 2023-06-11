“There is no longer any reason to worry” / Author Katja Lewina in …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Katja Lewina writes about herself in her book “Ex”: “Life expectancy uncertain, may be dead tomorrow or in thirty years.” Drastic words for a 39-year-old. In an interview with the current issue of the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” she explains what’s behind it: in 2021, Lewina and other family members were diagnosed with a heart diseaseher son died suddenly at the age of seven.

She wears one herself Defibrillator and says: “This heart story is a total disappointment. Just when I thought I was going to get my strength back because the kids were growing up, things were moving forward professionally – that’s when the total role came backwards. But when I was feeling really bad, I just had one focus: I had to do everything so that my children could stay with their mother.”

She is convinced: Hadern makes us sick and exhausted. She prefers to accept these topics: “There’s no longer any reason to worry too much. That’ll get me out of my biggest fear.”

You can read the entire interview in the current issue of Apotheken Umschau 6A/2023.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” 6A/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell