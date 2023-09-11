Environment, graffiti and women managers. At San Siro not only jumps for the FEI Jumping Championship Milano2023

An event in green, blue and pink shades. These are the colors to be used to paint the portrait of the “Italia.Open to Meraviglia, FEI Jumping European Championship Milano2023” underway until tomorrow at the Snai Hippodrome in San Siro.

To the sporting “brushstrokes” given by the competition field by the 85 riders and riders from 15 countries, there are added various notes of color that will make the Milanese continental event memorable.

First of all, the notes of “green”: a color that dominates the race field, the testing field and the entire ring of the Milanese Hippodrome, the historical scene of Italian galloping. But it is also the color of “sustainability”, a theme on which the Organizing Committee has focused heavily, putting itself to the test and creating an event that can become a “model” for reducing environmental impact. “The principles of sustainability that inspired us – say the organizing committee made up of Sport and Health, the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation, RCS Sports & Event and Epiqa, the Snaitech group – they mainly concern four major objectives: environmental protection, athlete well-being, human capital and economic impactmic and social. Every detail has been taken care of with this in mind: 100% renewable energy; reusable materials; rigorous waste disposal process; reuse of manure produced by horses as fertilizer in mushroom farms; responsible use of water resources; selection of supplier companies with environmental certifications”.

“Green” is also the color that identifies the “Milano Greenvillage2023”: the large park of the Milanese facility hosts dedicated events and educational workshops for children, with areas also intended for sports practice for activities to introduce different disciplines, such as , among others, horse riding for the little ones, fencing thanks to the collaboration with the Italian Fencing Federation, athletics with the commitment of the EuroRoma2024 Foundation, volleyball with the Vero Volley activity and sports dance with the performances organized by the Italian Sports Dance Federation.

But “green” is now also the color that predominates along the perimeter wall of the Milanese facility. In fact, on the occasion of the continental event, some Milanese writers were involved who in recent days have revolutionized the appearance of the perimeter of the Hippodrome, creating splendid murals choosing the themes of the relationship between man and horse, man and nature and equestrian sports in general (in the photo in action the artist WIZ Art), giving new life and new color to a wall which for years has been the subject of murals and writings referring to the protagonists of the nearby football stadium.

A gift to the city, in terms of redevelopment, which follows what has already happened on the occasion of the various editions of the CSIO Piazza di Siena in Rome and the World Championships in eventing and attacks at the Pratoni del Vivaro in 2022.

The “blue” is instead the color of the sky that illuminated the competition days, making the scenic impact between a sport with ancient tradition and ancient charm such as horse riding and the futuristic sky line of Milan even more fascinating made of skyscrapers and peaks that push upwards.

Finally, “pink”, which is the color that distinguishes the female presence, has never been so rich in the managerial and managerial cadres of the organizing committee. From Laura Campopiano, manager of Snaitech and event director, up to Sara Riffeser Monti, publisher, organizer of major events in equestrian sports and beyond, and sport director of the European Championship and Piazza di Siena, passing through the FEI General Secretary, Sabrina Ibanez , up to Valeria Panzironi, lawyer and director of Strategies, development and shared services of Sport and Health and representative of it within the organizational board of the European Championship, without forgetting the fourteen riders who took part in the team and individual competition.

A female presence that did not go unnoticed but, on the contrary, emerged strongly during some organizational decisions and choices, making a sporting event that has left its mark even more fascinating and full of values.