Enzo Miccio in the gym

The before and after of Enzo Miccio is impressive, if you compare the shots of the summer with those of today. He has always been skinny and rather slender, but now he sports steely muscles and a sculpted physique that leaves you speechless. “Enzo Gym” he jokes on Instagram, posting some stories of his workout in the gym. The effort is great and he does not hide it, but the results are worth all the sacrifice.

The wedding planner of the VIPs

Enzo Miccio who sweats in the gym is a total novelty for his followers, accustomed to seeing him always fully dressed and with class. The most famous wedding planner in Italy often posts the most beautiful shots from the wedding he has organized, such as those of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, Elettra Lamborghini and Afrojack, Rachele Risaliti and Gaetano Castrovilli e Imma Battaglia and Eva Grimaldi.

Private life

If he is quite prodigal in the sharing of images concerning his work, Enzo Miccio is very reserved about his private life. The images that immortalize him with his partner are very rare. The boyfriend is called Laurent Miralles and he is Parisian. “It is an important story, but complicated because we don’t live in the same city. It takes a lot of strength and courage. Then we haven’t seen each other with Covid for months”, the wedding planner told “Verissimo”. One can imagine that Laurent appreciated Enzo’s new sculpted physique …