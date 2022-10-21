Home Health Enzo Miccio well-trained, look what a transformation
Health

Enzo Miccio well-trained, look what a transformation

by admin
Enzo Miccio well-trained, look what a transformation

Enzo Miccio in the gym

The before and after of Enzo Miccio is impressive, if you compare the shots of the summer with those of today. He has always been skinny and rather slender, but now he sports steely muscles and a sculpted physique that leaves you speechless. “Enzo Gym” he jokes on Instagram, posting some stories of his workout in the gym. The effort is great and he does not hide it, but the results are worth all the sacrifice.

The wedding planner of the VIPs

Enzo Miccio who sweats in the gym is a total novelty for his followers, accustomed to seeing him always fully dressed and with class. The most famous wedding planner in Italy often posts the most beautiful shots from the wedding he has organized, such as those of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, Elettra Lamborghini and Afrojack, Rachele Risaliti and Gaetano Castrovilli e Imma Battaglia and Eva Grimaldi.

Private life

If he is quite prodigal in the sharing of images concerning his work, Enzo Miccio is very reserved about his private life. The images that immortalize him with his partner are very rare. The boyfriend is called Laurent Miralles and he is Parisian. “It is an important story, but complicated because we don’t live in the same city. It takes a lot of strength and courage. Then we haven’t seen each other with Covid for months”, the wedding planner told “Verissimo”. One can imagine that Laurent appreciated Enzo’s new sculpted physique …

See also  Skin cancers and melanomas: Lilt's advice to prevent them

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

Quitting smoking, the first benefits on the body...

Forum 180. Quintavalle: “Mental health is also a...

FIMMG Bari – Regional ranking of general practitioners...

Covid, that autumn will be between vaccines and...

Chiara, medical student suffering from 13 diseases: the...

Pumpkin among the foods that lower high cholesterol

Internal doctors, too many drugs for the elderly,...

Government. Orazio Schillaci, doctor and rector of Tor...

In Modena, a march for the right to...

Cuisine and medicine, the gastroenterologist: “We nourish body...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy