10 Chambers, the man behind the hardcore shooter, has announced that, as of now, players can jump back to Rundown 1.0, which originally left the game a few years ago to make room for follow-up Rundowns.

In addition to that, before Ruin 8.0, the developers will bring back all previous Ruin one by one until all games are playable in-game again. This aligns with a promise to never remove content from the title in the future.

“Since the Early Access release of Go away in 2019, we’ve been delivering seven large Rundown updates while constantly fine-tuning the game by adding new mechanics and features – see what works and what doesn’t. We’re moving into the next phase, We want to make all of the story and previous Showdown available to existing players and new players – but there is a twist. What that twist is, I’ll let our community find out for themselves, no spoilers related to the lore,” 10 Chambers’ communications director Robin Bjorkle said.

10 Chambers will restore all previous Showdowns so that it can offer the entire escape story experience in one place, considering that Runaway 8.0 will “Encapsulates a complete escape storyline”which will be more important.

Check out our recorded gameplay of Go away Rundown 7.0 with some members of 10 Chambers, and be sure to catch up with our interview with Gamescom’s developer CEO Ulf Andersson, where we discuss going away and The future of 10 Chambers.