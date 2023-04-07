Punctual like a Swiss watch, Epic Games Store announced i free pc games Of Thursday 13 April 2023. Confirming the leaks of the past few hours, next week’s free titles will be Second Extinction and Mordhau.

Second Extinction is a first-person shooter with cooperative multiplayer, where a team of three players must face hordes of bloodthirsty mutant dinosaurs. In War Effort mode, each region of the map has a specific danger level, which can increase or decrease based on the collective efforts of the community in completing missions and activities. Every week the results are calculated and players will reap the rewards of their work, but if things go wrong they will have to take part in a particularly demanding emergency event. If you want to know more, here’s our test of Second Extinction that we published at the launch of early access.

Mordhau instead it’s a medieval-themed first- and third-person multiplayer action. Players will take part in colossal battles with up to 64 users in the role of a mercenary and will have a vast arsenal at their disposal, from melee weapons such as swords and greatswords to ranged weapons such as crossbows. In addition to PvP battles, the game offers cooperative and offline modes against the AI, with the possibility of fully customizing your virtual avatar. For more information on the game we suggest you read our review of Mordhau. What do you think of the free games from the Epic Games Store starting Thursday, April 13, 2023? Let us know in the comments below. We also remind you that the free games of April 6, 2023 are available from today.