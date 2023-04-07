Home Health Epic Games Store: Free Games April 13, 2023 has been officially announced
Health

Epic Games Store: Free Games April 13, 2023 has been officially announced

by admin
Epic Games Store: Free Games April 13, 2023 has been officially announced

Punctual like a Swiss watch, Epic Games Store announced i free pc games Of Thursday 13 April 2023. Confirming the leaks of the past few hours, next week’s free titles will be Second Extinction and Mordhau.

Second Extinction is a first-person shooter with cooperative multiplayer, where a team of three players must face hordes of bloodthirsty mutant dinosaurs. In War Effort mode, each region of the map has a specific danger level, which can increase or decrease based on the collective efforts of the community in completing missions and activities. Every week the results are calculated and players will reap the rewards of their work, but if things go wrong they will have to take part in a particularly demanding emergency event. If you want to know more, here’s our test of Second Extinction that we published at the launch of early access.

Mordhau instead it’s a medieval-themed first- and third-person multiplayer action. Players will take part in colossal battles with up to 64 users in the role of a mercenary and will have a vast arsenal at their disposal, from melee weapons such as swords and greatswords to ranged weapons such as crossbows. In addition to PvP battles, the game offers cooperative and offline modes against the AI, with the possibility of fully customizing your virtual avatar. For more information on the game we suggest you read our review of Mordhau. What do you think of the free games from the Epic Games Store starting Thursday, April 13, 2023? Let us know in the comments below. We also remind you that the free games of April 6, 2023 are available from today.

You may also like

The path of Perugia stops here. Zaksa goes...

Tricks with baking soda in the garden!

Silvio Berlusconi has had chronic myelomonocytic leukemia for...

MotoGP 2023. Still (unfortunately) the photos of Marc...

Three European Publishing Awards for Wort & Bild...

Berlusconi “reacts well and leukemia is treatable”. Cav...

United Nations meeting to stop HIV/AIDS

Ukraine, Nyt: US and NATO secret papers published...

QS Forums. Goodbye public health? Quici: “The only...

Countdown to the first flight. Starship progress

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy