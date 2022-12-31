Home Health Epidemics and pandemics: between knowledge and truth of medicine
Epidemics and pandemics: between knowledge and truth of medicine

by admin
Epidemics and pandemics: between knowledge and truth of medicine

Renato Passerini
December 31, 2022 5:26 pm

In the world, the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 and its connected knowledge is a constantly evolving field on which the pages of the book “Epidemics and pandemics: between knowledge and truth of medicine – historical scientific breaking latest news“, by R. Cesena and R. Passerini, Tip.Le.Co. 2022, p. 112 – provide general information and useful search keys for in-depth analysis.
The book, available at the Romagnosi International Library in Piacenza (via Romagnosi 31-33), traces the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic through a selection of information on the Coronavirus brought to the fore on the WEB pages of the specialized press. Combining, with a popular slant, the research of Science and the work of journalistic information, the micro-history of the pandemic is told up to 30 September 2022, through articles that in sequence provide the temporal chronology of the acquired scientific knowledge, divided into different parts: the etiopathogenesis, clinical phases, diagnostic methods, variants and much other information already presented at the link https://www.ilpiacenza.it/blog/libri/epidemie-e-pandemie.html.
By clicking on the links that follow, our readers also have the opportunity to read the first 38 pages of the volume.

PANDEM. 1-13

PANDEM. 15-38

Renato Passerini

