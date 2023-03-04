Home Business WE are premium partners of the Bundesliga…
.. well, at least a little bit, but yesterday came the exuberant newsletter from Hermes that Hermes has been the official premium partner of the Bundesliga since January 1st, 2013. After all, we pay for this, where we send a small part of the packages from our shops via Hermes, so we can also feel a little bit like a premium partner. It’s just stupid that Hermes raised the price in January – and we actually believed that this was due to the high fuel prices and general inflation. Now we know better 😉

But whether the image of Hermes or the acceptance by end customers is really increased by Bundesliga sponsorship? Wouldn’t the free issue of deodorant, mouthwash and shaving cream to the Hermes parcel carriers or subcontractors, some of whom are said to have a somewhat sloppy appearance, be more effective? Or anti-rust spray for their very old private cars, which they sometimes use to drive around?

But enough dwelling on nasty clichés, we’re looking forward to Hermes transporting the championship trophy safely and to lots of great events, so we’re happy to pay a few percent more per package for that…

