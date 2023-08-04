equal access to financial services and adoptions after recovery

Right to be forgotten oncology. There is the unanimous ok of the Chamber of Deputies to the rules for the prevention of discrimination and the protection of the rights of people who have been affected by oncological diseasesand, the so-called oncological oblivion law. The text, approved in Montecitorio with 281 votes in favor and none againstgoes to the Senate. He introduces a “right to be forgotten» to ensure that clinical recovery corresponds to the possibility of exercising one’s rights in conditions of equality with respect to the rest of the population, with reference toaccess to financial, banking and insurance services, as well as child adoption procedures.

Right to be forgotten oncology, what it is

The text defines the right to be forgotten oncology as the right of people recovered from an oncological pathology not to provide information or be subject to investigations on their previous pathological condition. In terms of access to banking, financial and insurance services, it is expected that for the purpose of signing or renewing the related contracts the request for information relating to the state of health of the contracting natural person concerning oncological pathologies from which he/she has previously been affected is not permitted, if the active treatment has been completed, without episodes of recurrence, for more than ten years at the date of the request; this period is reduced by half if the pathology has arisen before the age of twenty-one. This information cannot be acquired even from sources other than the contracting party and, if it is available to the operator or intermediary, it cannot in any case be used to determine the contractual conditions.

News, in relation to the acquisition of information on the health background, also in matters of adoptions and access to competitions for patients recovered from cancer. The Guarantor for the protection of personal data is assigned the function of supervising the correct application of the new provisions.

