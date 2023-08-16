Extraordinary Disinfestation Ordered in Monza After Suspected Dengue Fever Case

Extraordinary Disinfestation in Monza Due to Suspected Dengue Fever Case

Monza, Italy – In response to a suspected case of dengue fever, the municipality of Monza has ordered an extraordinary disinfestation in the areas adjacent to via Timavo. Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes. The intervention was initiated by the Municipality of Monza in collaboration with the Ats Brianza Health Protection Agency.

According to a recent ordinance released by the municipality on Wednesday, August 16, the disinfestation operations will commence from 6 pm and will be completed by midnight. The affected area includes a 200-meter radius around the places reported by the individual who is suspected to have contracted dengue fever. Fortunately, the health condition of the person does not currently pose any significant concerns.

The disinfestation operations will cover several streets, including Timavo, Bell, Bald, Beccaria (from the intersection with via Pisacane to Canale Villoresi), Procaccini (from the intersection with via Campanella to Canale Villoresi), Vecellio at number 20, Donatello (from number 6 to number 20), Piave (from number 9 to the intersection with via Timavo), Isonzo (from the intersection with via Pisacane to the intersection with via Timavo), and Ghilini (from number 7 to the intersection with via Timavo).

It is essential to note that the disinfestation measures implemented in Monza should not be a cause for alarm in neighboring cities such as Milan. The official statement from the municipality of Monza advises against scaremongering and emphasizes that the disinfestation operations are extraordinary interventions that supplement the regular anti-larval treatments already in place. The situation is continuously monitored by ATS Brianza, and the prescribed protocol ensures the necessary precautions are taken.

Dengue fever, characterized by symptoms like high fever, headache, joint pain, and rash, is a prevalent disease in tropical and subtropical regions. Though not endemic to Monza, the municipality is taking proactive measures to prevent the potential spread of the disease. As mosquito-borne diseases have become a global concern, it is crucial for communities to remain vigilant and implement necessary preventive actions.

Residents and individuals in the affected areas are advised to cooperate with the disinfestation operations and take personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites, such as using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing.

The municipality of Monza aims to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents by promptly addressing suspected cases of dengue fever. By working in collaboration with health authorities, they hope to eradicate any potential sources of the disease and protect the community from its spread.

As the disinfestation operations continue, the municipality urges residents to stay informed through official channels and follow the recommended guidelines to minimize the risk of dengue fever transmission in the area.

