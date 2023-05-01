Home » Erdogan, alleged Isis leader ‘neutralized’ in Syria – Last Hour
Erdogan, alleged Isis leader 'neutralized' in Syria – Last Hour

Erdogan, alleged Isis leader ‘neutralized’ in Syria – Last Hour
(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, 01 MAY – The “alleged leader” of ISIS has been “neutralised” in Syria. This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The alleged leader of Daesh, codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurachi, was neutralized (killed) during an operation carried out yesterday by MIT (Turkish secret services) in Syria”, declared the Turkish president during a a television interview. (HANDLE).

