ERGO therapy and coaching: The 20th anniversary is celebrated

The occupational therapy practices ERGO Therapy & Coaching in Bad Urach and Eningen celebrate their 20th anniversary on September 16th

The strong growth of “ERGO Therapy & Coaching” shows that their knowledge and their ergotherapeutic health offers are well received. Now, on September 16th, there will be another reason to celebrate the 20th anniversary in Bad Urach and the 5th anniversary in Eningen. The practice team invites their patients, doctors with relatives, friends and curious people to an open day in their practice rooms in Bad Urach, Seilerweg 2.

The practice owners Stefanie Feimer and Heike Pfisterer have been working independently in their specialist field of occupational therapy for over 20 years. Its two locations in Bad Urach and Eningen have been established for a long time and are firmly rooted in the health landscape of the region. The two of them started in Bad Urach and after only two years they hired the first employees. The number of employees and patients grew and the move to the current, larger practice in Urach became necessary. In 2018, the second practice in Eningen was added, which ensured further growth.

In the meantime, there are eight employees in the team who look after the patients in their two practices. Nothing is missing in the modern rooms with cozy waiting and discussion areas for patient and parent discussions and a total of eight treatment rooms, from children’s and adults’ rooms to motor skills rooms and multi-functional rooms. Therapy rooms with plenty of daylight and a pleasant atmosphere have always been important to the owners. Both practices are also barrier-free and there is ample parking.

Your team not only works on site, but also on the move. With home visits in Eningen and within a radius of 15 kilometers around Bad Urach, your patients are also cared for on the go. Supporting health through the diverse possibilities of ERGO Therapy & Coaching for treatment has always been a priority for the team.

Stefanie Feimer and Heike Pfisterer are proud of the breadth of their range and the long-standing, experienced and motivated team that is the basis for their success. They are professionally networked with the occupational therapy schools in Reutlingen and Tübingen and offer internships as part of occupational therapy training, as well as information and pre-internships for prospective trainees.

The two practice owners are involved in a variety of ways in the healthcare sector and are active members of the Health Forum Eningen and the AK Gesunde Gemeinde Gesunde Stadt. Her popular lectures, such as “TopFit for School” are very well attended by parents and teachers. Volker Feyerabend, Co-Chairman of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde and Advisory Board of the Health Forum: “The team is known for its therapeutic diversity and knowledge, which is why people from outside come to the lectures and practices to get treatment and advice .”

And that’s not all. The practice team is also involved in various schools. For example, courses such as the Marburg concentration training are offered in the Gutenberg School or in the free Catholic St. Wolfgang School in Reutlingen.

And their social skills training is also very popular. Elementary school students and their parents are cared for directly in the practice over a longer period of time. In order to be able to look after younger children as well, the practice owners and their team have even developed a special course format for kindergarten children. According to the therapists, however, what is important for long-term success is the transfer of what has been learned back home, which is why the parents are also involved in the course.

On Saturday 16.09. the anniversary will be celebrated with an open day. A wonderful opportunity to get to know the practice rooms and the entire team without obligation. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. there will be a small reception in Bad Urach with drinks and snacks and hands-on stations for visitors. A magician will entertain the guests with his magic tricks, and whoever wants can spin the wheel of fortune during their visit and perhaps win one of the small prizes. Of course, the team is available for questions. Just stop by!

Further information: www.ergotherapie-badurach.de

We offer occupational therapy and occupational coaching for people of all ages. You determine and influence where to go in therapy, because you know best what you need in everyday life and what you want to be part of. With our professional competence we support you and your environment.

