Among the most common pathologies of recent years there is undoubtedly esophageal reflux, which can be caused by many factors (including our eating habits). Here’s what to do, what to avoid and what kind of diet to follow.

Stress, bad eating habits and vices such as alcohol and smoking have contributed to making stomach-related diseases quite common – first of all the esophageal reflux. However, there are some precautions that we can observe to be able to improve the situation and prevent this annoying problem from worsening and ruining our days.

Esophageal reflux: how to recognize the symptoms

Esophageal reflux has become quite common due to diet (which unfortunately often pays little attention with the frenetic vision style) and various stressors. This is obviously the first sign of a situation that can get worse – as, if ignored, it can also cause damage and injury to the esophagus.

Here, then, are the most common symptoms that we can recognize in order to be able to immediately entrust ourselves to the care of a doctor. In particular, esophageal reflux manifests itself with retro-external burning, gastric regurgitatione epigastric pain. In addition they can also manifest themselves cough and tonsillitis (which do not heal with antibiotic treatment) e alteration of the respiratory tract.

Esophageal reflux: what to do and what to avoid

Once the symptoms have been recognized, it being understood that an experienced doctor will be able to tell the patient what treatment to follow, there are a series of measures that the subject can follow to get some relief.

In particular it is necessary avoid smoking and alcohol abusebut also follow a healthy diet with particularly light foods easy to digest – for example, avian meat is preferred (turkey and chicken) without skin, rabbit e defatted pork – avoid excessive seasonings and choose cooking techniques such as boiling in water, vacuum boiling o steaming.

They must therefore avoid fatty foodsespecially when it comes to meat, cheeses such as gorgonzola, pecorino and mascarpone, raw protein foods (carpaccio, stew and braised), foods in oil and brine and obviously avoid frying and long cooking.

In addition, experts recommend changing your habits by avoiding going to bed immediately after a meal, eating quickly, dressing tightly (especially after eating), exercising and gaining weight or becoming overweight.

