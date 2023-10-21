Essential Foods for a Healthy Heart: Preventing Cardiovascular Diseases through Diet

Some foods would be truly essential to prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases: here are which foods to introduce.

The diet is important because it can really have a beneficial effect on the body and its health.

This is why eliminating or introducing certain foods is a choice that must be well thought out. According to what emerged in the study published last July on the European Heart Journal conducted for over twenty years on 240,000 participants from 6 continents and 80 nations, nutrition really seems to be the key to avoiding the onset of certain pathologies.

Some foods actually have the characteristic of acting as protection against heart disease. This is why these foods should not be eliminated so easily.

Here are the six foods that make the difference and prevent the onset of heart disease

From what emerged from different dietary regimes studied on thousands of study participants some would really make a difference with respect to the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

First, vegetables should not be missing from a well-balanced diet. In fact, they are a combo of vitamins, minerals and fibre, which are good for the heart, which is helped and supported in its rhythm thanks also to the presence of electrolytes. Potassium itself contributes to lowering blood pressure values ​​in contrast to a problem that is the enemy of the heart: hypertension.

Also fruit is one of the foods not to be eliminated, but rather integrated. Since this food is rich in fiber, it would be a real miracle for the intestine. Not only that, the function of fruit is also to accompany cholesterol towards its elimination and an excess of cholesterol negatively affects the possibility of the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

Fish is a fundamental food for good health and especially for the heart. These are proteins rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which are friends of the heart. Fish also contributes to lowering triglyceride values. We shouldn’t even give up legumes. They have a lot in common with fruit and vegetables, for the same reasons, therefore, you should not give them up.

Full-fat dairy products are often eliminated without a reason, yet nothing could be more wrong, according to what emerged from the research. It all lies in sporadic consumption, therefore small portions. However, dairy products convert saturated fats into heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Finally, walnuts are considered allies of the heart because they improve blood cholesterol levels, limiting the possibility of stroke, heart attack, or other cardiovascular diseases.

