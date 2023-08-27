Essential levels of assistance, the tariff decree in the Official Gazette

Published in the Official Gazette of 4 August 2023 on Decree of the Ministry of Health, in agreement with the MEF, of 23 June 2023 on the tariffs of the new essential levels of assistance (Lea), in implementation of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 12 January 2017.

The Decree updates the tariffs for specialist outpatient services and prosthetic assistance, respectively, for 1996 and 1999 and defines the tariffs for the new services introduced with the Lea in 2017 so that they are provided uniformly throughout the territory national.

