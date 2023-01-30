“Project Blueprint” Bryan Johnson’s mission is to restore his organs, including his brain, at the age of 18. He decided to call the project “Blueprint” and to be the guinea pig himself. The idea was born in the pandemic years as a reaction to a severe depression that had even led him to feel suicidal instincts.

He spends 2 million a year The entrepreneur struck it rich after selling his Braintree payment solutions to eBay in 2013 for $800 million. Now he invests part of his assets to rejuvenate him: two million dollars a year. Johnson makes use of the experience of the regenerative doctor Oliver Zolman who together with a team of about thirty doctors and experts studies his body and carries out the appropriate experiments.

The results At the moment Johnson’s body looks five years younger, his heart thirty-seven years, his skin twenty-eight, while the goal of returning to 18 years would have already been achieved for lung capacity and physical fitness.