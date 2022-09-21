Home Health EU: increase breast, uterus and colorectal screening
Health

EU: increase breast, uterus and colorectal screening

by admin
EU: increase breast, uterus and colorectal screening

The European Commission aims to increase screening in the EU to prevent and diagnose breast, cervical and colorectal cancers at an early stage, bringing them together to 90% of the population groups affected by 2025, as part of the plan to beat cancer. The Executive also recommends Member States to extend targeted screening to other cancers, in particular those of the prostate, lung and stomach.

To this end, the Commission’s recommendation extends the population group interested in breast cancer screening to women between 45 and 74 years of age (today the range is 50-69); Calls for human papillomavirus HPV testing to be done at least every 5 years for women between the ages of 30 and 65 and for people aged 50 to 74 to be tested for colorectal cancer through a fecal test to determine the need for potential follow-up via endoscopy or colonoscopy.

See also  Isili, the doctors transferred: the emergency room of the hospital unit closes

You may also like

Alzheimer’s: what if it’s an autoimmune disease?

Australian flu, first cases identified at Bambino Gesù...

Cancer, more people die in the most polluted...

“The pandemic is not over but today the...

The smart patch monitors the growth of tumors...

New diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to Nuclear Medicine of the...

Blue light from PC or smartphone that stress....

here are which ones and how to use...

General medicine. The Snami solicits the publication of...

Alzheimer’s Day, 40 million sick people worldwide –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy