Eugenio Borgna: “Christmas is an opportunity to rediscover the sense of humanity”

Hectic lives, where time never seems to be enough. We run in a world where we are increasingly afraid of conflicts and violence. We are frightened by wars, terrorism and an increasingly uncertain future. We fear the other. Christmas and New Year are the opportunity to stop. To give space for reflection.

“This world runs too fast, it doesn’t allow reflections or breaks, in the unfolding of the days devoured byhomo faberwhich takes us to the surface of things, without even touching their depth, and closing us in our selfishness” he explains Eugenio Borgnadean of Italian psychiatry.

