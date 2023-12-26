Interview with the suspect in the Zhu Ling case: How did I know about the poisonous Internet fryer | Tsinghua thallium poisoning | Zhu Ling’s death | Jiang Zemin

Zhu Ling, a victim of “thallium poisoning” at Tsinghua University, has passed away, but the poisoner is still at large. At that time, Sun Wei, Zhu Lingtong’s roommate in the dormitory, was accused of being a suspect in the case. It was reported that Sun Wei, who was studying chemistry, argued in an exclusive interview, “I didn’t know it was poisonous (thallium).” This statement aroused the indignation of netizens.

At 10:59 pm on December 22, Zhu Ling, who was only 50 years old, stopped breathing. Zhu Ling was a Grade 92 student majoring in physical chemistry and instrumental analysis in the Department of Chemistry at Tsinghua University. When she was a junior, she was poisoned twice in 1994 and 1995. On April 28, 1995, he was diagnosed with poisoning by the highly toxic metal thallium.

Subsequently, the CCP police opened a case for investigation, and Sun Wei (later changed his name to Sun Shiyan) was identified as the murderer by the police, but the case ended up being dropped.

On December 23, Phoenix News published an article titled “Zhu Ling Passes Away: Phoenix TV Faces the Deadly Suspect.” Sun Wei once accepted an exclusive interview with Phoenix TV, but the article did not mention the time of the interview.

The article said, “I am a staff member of Phoenix Satellite TV, and I had the honor to meet with Sun Wei for more than four hours in Beijing. When I made an appointment with Sun Wei for an interview, as soon as I met, she asked to sign a “confidentiality agreement.” Before everyone comes, I got to know him a little bit, so I wasn’t too surprised. Then, the ‘chat’ started.”

“At first, we sympathized with Sun Wei, because she did seem very innocent, and she spoke very logically, and she even started crying when she was excited. But we always felt weird, and we felt something was wrong, but we couldn’t tell what it was for the moment. Something’s wrong, I feel like she’s acting, a bit stiff.”

The article mentioned, “Slowly, we discovered that as long as Sun Wei recalled situations that were not related to the case, she recalled in great detail, even where she went when she was in a bad mood a few years ago, what the weather was like at the time, and how she rested. No matter how big the trees are, they are all very thin.”

“But when it comes to the case, Sun Wei is very confident. For example, the crew is most concerned about who has access to thallium. Sun Wei vaguely said that the bottle of solution is placed on the table, and anyone can touch it, and I Who knew it was poisonous…”

“In the end, everyone in our crew felt that Sun Wei was the murderer. She also found that her conversations with us were becoming less and less congenial. In the end, she refused to continue the interview and requested that the conversation not be made public. Then she hurriedly left with her brother and husband Already.”

As for what Sun Wei said, “I didn’t know it was poisonous,” the article stated that in the spring of 1994, Class 2 of Physics and Chemistry learned about the toxicity of thallium in the analytical chemistry class. Sun is engaged in thallium research and has never studied the toxicity of thallium. Who would believe it?

Sun Wei’s above-mentioned response aroused the indignation of mainland netizens.

“Let’s watch the fireworks on earth together,” he said, “She is a chemistry major, and the experimental group she is in is studying thallium. She is only a sophomore undergraduate, and there are only 7 people participating in the experiment, 2 teachers and 3 people. A graduate student, and the other is a fifth-year boy. She said she didn’t know thallium was poisonous, which is simply lying. First, before doing the experiment, the instructor will train the students to tell them which experimental items are poisonous and which should not be touched, and they should pay attention to safety. ”

“Sanliu_118” said, “This woman is definitely the murderer, but the direct evidence has been destroyed and there is no way to convict. In addition to the police investigation conclusions and letters, the focus of this woman’s clarifications and speeches is ‘You have no evidence.'” , a person who has been denounced for decades does not care who the real murderer is, and never even said that she was wronged, only that there was no direct evidence to prove that she was the murderer. That is true. After it was discovered that it was poisoned, all Zhu Ling’s toiletries and cups in the dormitory If it is ‘robbed’, it belongs to her alone.”

“Mangrove 45820” said, “So she tried every possible means to claim injustice, but never dared to tell the details.”

“Beidou SGCing” said, “And I didn’t know it was poisonous… This sentence is very strange. How can I express it if I haven’t done it before?”

“Fantastic_tinababy” said that this statement already showed that it was her (poison).

“I don’t want to go to work and want to retire as soon as possible,” he said. “If she is really wronged, according to the power of her family, we will dig deep to find the real culprit and see who dares to let her family take the blame…”

“Kevin-Kevin1” said, “The only thing that can be done is to let more people know about this matter. Although Sun Wei cannot be punished legally. But at least let this matter continue to spread, and the Sun family will be remembered for several lifetimes. A stain that cannot be erased.”

Regarding the “Zhu Ling case” that remained unsolved until his death, Zhu Ling’s father, Mr. Wu, said in an interview: “We all know who the murderer is, but it has been so long now that there is no need to pursue it anymore.”

Some netizens analyzed that it was not that Zhu Ling’s father did not want to pursue the case, but that he had no choice but to use his generosity to ensure that the poisoner would never be forgiven.

After the Zhu Ling case occurred, the mainland’s “Yangcheng Evening News” was the first to reveal that Qiang Wei, then secretary of the Beijing Political and Legal Affairs Commission, and an unnamed central leader were the main reasons why the case was shelved.

On October 23, 1997, the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee held a “three-member meeting” of the Beijing Municipal High Court, the Municipal Procuratorate, and the Municipal Public Security Bureau. They stated that “the evidence was insufficient” and finally “the case was closed with the approval of the central leadership.” Sun Wei was cleared of suspicion by the police in August 1998.

Who is this central leader? At that time, public opinion pointed at Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China.

Zhu Ling’s high school classmate, Bei Zhicheng, a ’92 student in the Department of Mechanics at Peking University, previously issued a statement revealing that the police targeted Sun Wei in 1995. But the highest national leader at that time was the General Secretary (an allusion to Jiang Zemin, the then General Secretary of the Communist Party of China).

Run Taoyan, an associate professor at the Institute of Finance and Economics at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, published an article on an overseas website saying that Jiang Zemin was the mastermind behind the case. One of the reasons is that the background of Jiang Zemin’s traitorous family is in the hands of the Sun family.

After Zhu Ling passed away this time, some netizens revealed Sun Wei’s recent family situation. She has settled in Australia for many years. She is married to a returnee from overseas and is engaged in an interior decoration business. She is living a very happy life. Sun Wei’s father’s account was also exposed. In recent years, he has been traveling around the country and is also very cool. This is in stark contrast to the fact that Zhu Ling’s family relied on sympathizers to support their lives.

