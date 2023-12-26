Oya Shares: 300949 Oya Shares Investor Relations Activity Record Form 20231226- CFi.CN China Finance Network

Oya Shares Engages in Investor Relations Activities

On December 26, 2023, Oya Shares, listed under securities code 300949, held an investor relations activity, where they engaged in discussions with several key entities in the financial and investment management sector. The event aimed to provide insight into the company’s computing power leasing business and its collaboration with notable partners.

During the activity, Oya Shares, represented by Financial Director Zhang Jianjunao, General Manager Yan Jia, and Secretary to the Board of Directors and Assistant to the President Tao Limin, addressed various aspects of the company’s operations. This included discussions on the background of partners in procurement and operation and maintenance, the identification of high-performance server rental customers, core technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, and the specific models and quantities of NVIDIA GPU chips used by the company.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Altron Engine Data Services Co., Ltd., has collaborated with the South China Digital Valley Intelligent Computing Center to carry out computing power leasing business. This initiative aligns with the center’s role as the national computing hub node in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and its provision of high-performance computing services for artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and scientific research in the region.

With Shaoguan identified as the computing power hub node of “Counting in the East and Counting in the West”, Oya Shares anticipates serving various technology giants, small and medium-sized enterprises, and scientific research institutions in the Greater Bay Area as potential customers for their business. They also aim to extend their services to industry-related enterprises as part of their integrated approach to artificial intelligence technology.

In terms of technology, the company highlighted its pioneering work in Data Augmented Design (DAD) and Computational Urban Design (CUD), utilizing computer vision, natural language processing models, and agent models in the field of creative design. Furthermore, as part of their procurement plan, the subsidiary is set to purchase 128 high-performance computing servers with embedded NVIDIA GPU chips to build a 2048P computing power pool.

The investor relations activity provided essential insights into Oya Shares’ strategic initiatives and plans for the future, affirming the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the field of computing and artificial intelligence. The company ensured adherence to all information disclosure regulations during the event, maintaining transparency and integrity in their interactions with participating entities.

Overall, the activity served as a platform for Oya Shares to showcase their progress and future prospects in the field of computing power leasing and artificial intelligence technologies, positioning the company as a key player in the emerging market of intelligent computing services.

