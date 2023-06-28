Euroclone Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2891/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13367/2022 Euroclone Spa with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Conference of the Regions of Autonomous Provinces, University Hospital of Sassari, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, University Hospital of the Marches and towards Regions and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

EUROCLONE c. Ministry of Health and MEF – Payback appeal.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Public Notification Ordinance Euroclone Proclamations.pdf (PDF 197.6 Kb)

Euroclone application for public proclamations.pdf (PDF 351.5 Kb)

Euroclone c Friuli Region – Additional reasons.pdf (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Euroclone c Region of Sardinia – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Euroclone c. PA Bolzano – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Euroclone c. PA Trento – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Euroclone c. Abruzzo Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Euroclone c. Emilia Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Euroclone c. Liguria Region– Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Euroclone c. Marche Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Euroclone c. Molise Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.67 Mb)

Euroclone c. Piedmont Region – II Reasons added.pdf (PDF 418.4 Kb)

Euroclone c. Piedmont Region – Reasons added .pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Euroclone c. Puglia Region II Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.68 Mb)

Euroclone c. Puglia Region – Additional reasons.pdf (PDF 0.67 Mb)

Euroclone c. Sicily Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Euroclone c. Region of Tuscany – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Euroclone c. Umbria Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Euroclone c. Veneto Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

