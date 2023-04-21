European Vaccination Week from April 23rd to 29th aims to raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations in the population

Stuttgart – Health Minister Manne Lucha: “It is important to stay on the ball on the subject of vaccinations / vaccinations are one of the most effective measures to protect against Infectious Diseases / Catch up on missed vaccinations!”

Since 2005, the European Vaccination Week has taken place every year in the last week of April. The aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness of the importance of vaccinations to protect against infectious diseases and their serious consequences. The focus this year is on catching up on missed vaccinations. In Baden-Württemberg, too, there are gaps in the population for a number of routine vaccinations.

“It is important to stay on the ball when it comes to vaccination. In Baden-Württemberg, there are some routine vaccinations for children and adolescents as well as for adults that have to catch up,” said Health Minister Manne Lucha on Friday (April 21) in Stuttgart. “Vaccinations are one of the most effective measures to protect against infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that in an impressive way,” emphasized the minister.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, for example, only about 43 percent of people over the age of 18 in Baden-Württemberg have had a vaccination against diphtheria in the past ten years, although the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends a booster vaccination every ten years. Even if the disease no longer appears to occur in Baden-Württemberg, it is important to develop and maintain vaccination protection. For example, in 2022 in Baden-Württemberg an accumulation of diphtheria cases was observed. One reason for this is, among other things, the high level of mobility around the world today. As a result, people who are infected with pathogens that have become rare here repeatedly enter the country.

In order to be able to build up optimal immune protection, every dose counts. The STIKO has with the vaccination calendar published a clear overview of the vaccinations it recommends. It is also important to adhere to the recommended time for vaccinations. The routine vaccinations are recommended by the STIKO for the age at which the vaccination protection can develop its greatest possible protective effect. Missed vaccinations should be made up for as soon as possible.

“Talk to your doctor about your vaccination status or that of your child, get advice and catch up on missed vaccinations!” Minister Lucha appealed in this context.

In addition to individual protection for the vaccinated person, vaccinations can also offer protection for fellow human beings. However, this indirect protection only comes into play when vaccination rates are high. Newborns and people who cannot build up immunity themselves, for example because their immune system is too weak, are particularly dependent on it.

