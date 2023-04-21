A square pudding and a handsome clerk are waiting for you! Recommended cafes in Okinawa[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

hello everyone! It’s Ryoku Nakatsuka!
Today, we would like to introduce you to a lovely coffee shop with eye-catching square puddings and siphons!
It is “Mikazuki no Hi” in the central part of Okinawa Prefecture.
There were square puddings, bracken-starch dumplings made with green soybean flour, delicious siphon-brewed coffee, and delicious-looking rice balls made with rice from an old woman in Shimane. )
And the clerk here is very similar to Kentaro Sakaguchi, he was very handsome (laughs)
I think I will definitely go again for the store clerk! (smile)
If you want to meet delicious food and a handsome clerk who looks like Kentaro Sakaguchi, please go there!
Well then!