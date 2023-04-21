Home » A square pudding and a handsome clerk are waiting for you! Recommended cafes in Okinawa[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]
A square pudding and a handsome clerk are waiting for you! Recommended cafes in Okinawa[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

A square pudding and a handsome clerk are waiting for you! Recommended cafes in Okinawa[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

hello everyone! It’s Ryoku Nakatsuka!

Today, we would like to introduce you to a lovely coffee shop with eye-catching square puddings and siphons!

It is “Mikazuki no Hi” in the central part of Okinawa Prefecture.

There were square puddings, bracken-starch dumplings made with green soybean flour, delicious siphon-brewed coffee, and delicious-looking rice balls made with rice from an old woman in Shimane. )

And the clerk here is very similar to Kentaro Sakaguchi, he was very handsome (laughs)

I think I will definitely go again for the store clerk! (smile)

If you want to meet delicious food and a handsome clerk who looks like Kentaro Sakaguchi, please go there!

Well then!

