The Security Service of Ukraine, which recently detained in Vinnytsia an “immigrant” – the daughter of the former “gauleiter” of Chornobayivka Yuriy Turulyov, who collaborated with the occupiers, exposed two employees of the State Emergency Service who helped the enemy during the occupation of Kyiv region in February-March 2022.

According to the information of the Ukrainian special service, two officials of the 41st state fire-rescue unit of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region were the perpetrators. During the occupation of the Vyshgorod district, they supported the Russian invaders and offered them their help.

In compliance with the enemy’s instructions, on March 22 of last year, traitors set fire to the premises of the fire department in the village of Ivankiv. As a result of the fire, the administrative building was damaged, property and official equipment were destroyed.

SBU photo

Thus, the aggressor tried to leave the settlement without an active fire and rescue unit and intimidate local residents.

SBU photo

Also, those involved “leaked” to the invaders the personal data of members of the resistance movement, including former ATO fighters.

It was on their “tip-off” that the rioters broke into the apartments and kidnapped three local residents who were trying to put out the fire in the rescue unit. The victims were kept in the cells of the local “commandant’s office of the Russian Federation” until the liberation of the region.

Photo of the prosecutor’s office



The traitors received food and basic necessities from the invaders, which were brought to their homes.

The Prosecutor General’s Office added that the suspects assumed leadership positions in the captured structural division of the State Emergency Service. One of them was appointed deputy chief of the fire department. “Cooperating with the enemy, they had certain privileges. Together with the soldiers of the Russian Federation, they freely moved around the settlement on vehicles marked “V”. At the same time, local residents were forbidden to move through the streets of the village.”— added in OG.

The extras were informed of the suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law), they were given a preventive measure – detention.

Previously, the SBU in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions neutralized the extensive FSB agent network. The group consisted of eight local residents, one of whom used the status of an assistant to an acting People’s Deputy of Ukraine and a journalist’s license as a cover.

SBU photo

