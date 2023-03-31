Home Health Even in Marsala and Trapani there is scarlet fever. What we know, and what to do
Even in Marsala and Trapani there is scarlet fever. What we know, and what to do

Even in Marsala and Trapani there is scarlet fever. What we know, and what to do

Even in Marsala there is scarlet fever, especially in schools. Many mothers are worried, but let’s try to calmly see what it is and what needs to be done.

First of all, the cases are average, especially pre-Covid. In fact, with Covid, with the distancing and the schools closed, scarlet fever, like other diseases, had practically disappeared.

There are no reasons for alarm, but it is important to swab in case of symptoms and start therapy within 10 days of the onset, to avoid complications.

Scarlet fever is an exanthematous disease, caused by group A beta-haemolytic Streptococcus, transmitted by mucus and saliva, and for which there is an obligation to report, but there is no national monitoring register.

This is the period of greatest contagion and the most affected age group is between 2 and 8 years. Unlike similar diseases, such as measles and chicken pox, there is no vaccine, and once you have it, you are not immunised.

Apart from the sore throat and fever, it is accompanied by a first whitish and then red coloration of the tongue and by a rash with tiny raised bright red spots, which lead to a uniformly reddened colour. They begin on the chest, and then widen and accentuate in the groin region and armpits. In case of symptoms, a rapid pharyngeal swab should be performed and, if positive, antibiotic therapy should be started.

