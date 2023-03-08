The “semaglutide mania”, the drug already used against diabetes and proved to be anti-obesity, also seems to have broken out in the province of Ragusa. It is already considered a real breakthrough in the fight against obesity. Some pharmacies have registered a request without a prescription and are putting this increased request into what seems to be becoming more and more a trend

The effects of the drug

Thanks to its weekly administration by injection, semaglutide regulates the metabolism, reduces the urge to eat and increases the sense of satiety, leading to a significant reduction in body weight. Celebrities and influencers speak of it as a real panacea for the figure and health, so much so that the drug has become unobtainable in some pharmacies. The success of semaglutide has led to the search for new drugs with even better effects, such as the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s tyrzepatide, which has gained approval in the United States as a treatment for diabetes and has been shown to produce a loss of record weight, comparable even to surgery.

The SirtLife company is also working on a new compound, SIRT500, which promises to transform “bad fat” into “good fat”, helping to prevent certain cellular processes associated with obesity. Despite the success of semaglutide and its inclusion in the first guideline “Treatment of overweight and obesity resistant to behavioral treatment in the adult population with metabolic comorbidities”, at present the drug is not reimbursed by the Italian National Health Service, but there are requests ongoing for its reimbursement for patients with severe or complicated obesity.

“The medicine is also used, with serious risk, by anorexic people who want to lose further weight, exploiting the molecule’s ability to reduce the sense of hunger,” he told beraking latest news Graziano DiCiannipresident of the Diabetologists Association (AMD), turning the spotlight on the “totally improper” use even by non-diabetic people, for the purpose of losing weight.

«These drugs – continues Di Cianni – are subject to prescription and cannot be purchased even with a simple white prescription, and are distributed by the local health authorities on behalf. The rules are therefore strict, but it is clear how, in some way, a phenomenon of use outside the correct indications has been created. Unfortunately these drugs, and not just the molecule we are talking about, have established themselves as “obesity drugs” in common opinion. And messages pass on the net that enhance its weight reduction capabilities, without however taking into account the fact that it is a drug for the treatment of diabetes.