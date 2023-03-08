“There is no more beautiful gift than solidarity and the unconditional support of the associations and their volunteers – declares the Health Director of the USL Company of Modena, Romana Bacchi,-. The gift of the association “Io sto con voi” which I have thanked, for years alongside the healthcare company, takes on an even stronger meaning in this festive period, a moment in which the proximity, the attention towards places of care and their professionals , the sense of community take on an even more emotional and profound meaning”.

“With this donation we confirm our closeness to the Healthcare Company, operators and patients by bringing color to the Oncological Day Hospital with representative photos of the area and with a story, through images, of what has been our collaboration path since the birth of the association to date – says Silvia Monti, president of “Io sto con voi” -. The relationship that has been created has grown and fed on itself over the years and our service in the ward, after the forced stop caused by the pandemic, has resumed with the enthusiasm that distinguishes us”.