France

Ligue 1 ( J26)

Strasbourg 0-1 Brest

Lilian Brassier was established as a central defender. He played the whole game. The club is 15e in the ranking.

Lyon 0-0 Lorient

Bradley Barcola was established during the game and played the whole game. Lyon is 10e in the standings

Ligue 2( J26)

Niort 2-3 Rodez

Marvyn Senaya and Kevin Boma have been tenured. The first was replaced at the 86e minute of play. Kevin Boma played the entire game. Rodez is 18e in the standings

National 1 (J23)

Nancy 1-2 Versailles

Matthew Dossevi played the entire game. Gustave Akueson, meanwhile, is serving his suspension match following the red card he received last weekend. Versailles is 3e in the ranking.

Germany

Bundesliga (J23)

Mayence 1-0 Hoffenheim

Ihlas Building came into play in the 59e minute. Hoffenheim est 16e in the standings

Bundesliga 2(J23)

Paderborn 1-2 Sankt Pauli

Etienne Amenyido wounded was absent. Sankt Pauli is 7e in the ranking.

Spain

League (J24)

Getafe 3-2 Group

Djene Dakonam played the entire game. Getafe is 16e in the standings

Belgium

Pro League (J28)

Kortrijk 0-1 Sporting Charleroi

David Henen was absent from Kortrijk’s list for this meeting, in the Sporting Club camp, Josué Doke was present on the score sheet but did not come into play.

Cercle Brugge 3-1 Rfc Seraing

Kevin Denkey played the entire game. The club is 8e in the ranking.

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 As Eupen

Loic Bessilé played the entire game as a defender. As Eupen is 15e in the standings

Portugal

Liga Sagres (J23)

Santa Clara 1-3 Vitoria Guimaraes

Kennedy Boateng played the entire game. Santa Clara is 17e in the standings

Greece

Super League (J25)

Paok Salonique 6-0 Pae Ionikos

Alaixys Romao played the whole game and unfortunately scored an own goal in the 2e minutes. Ionikos is 15e in the ranking.

The Netherlands

First Division (J27)

Telstar 0-1 FC Eindhoven

Amevor Mawuna played the entire game as a defender. FC Eindhoven is 6e in the ranking.

Suisse

Super League (J23)

Lucerne 0-1 Basel

Klidjè Thibault came into play at the 82e minute of play. Lucerne is 6e in the ranking.

United Arab Emirates

President’s Cup

Al Ahli 0-2 Al Ain

See Fo-Doh was decisive in qualifying Al Ain for the semi-finals. He was a setter for the first goal and a penalty scorer.