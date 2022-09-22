“We must expect a flu that will circulate a lot, Every year in Italy we have between 5 thousand and 15 deaths, so we are talking about a significant disease“. With these words Massimo Andreoni, Scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious Diseases he wanted to invite all Italians not to underestimate the spread of the flu virus with the cold season just around the corner.

Andreoni spoke on the sidelines of the “Health that I would like” event, taking place in Rome, at the Ministry of Health, said: «We say this given what happened in Australia. Then there is an additional element, in the last two years thanks to the containment systems for Covid and the flu vaccinations, the virus has circulated little and, as we have understood, the circular little immunises less the population that thus remains uncovered. This makes us fear that it will be a significant influence. Every year in Italy we have between 5 thousand and 15 deaths, so we are talking about a significant disease ». The infectious person was then asked whether double vaccination, Covid and influenza, was recommended for the categories most at risk. “Surely», Andreoni answers «as we did last year when we did both immunizations. Let’s hope there isn’t too much hesitation – he warns – because we are already selling it ».

The director Andreoni then intervened on the opening of the schools, one of the places where viruses circulate more due to the close contact between the children: “School is a source of virus circulation, it has always been like this and it is true for Sars-Cov-2 and for the flu. The reopening of schools coincides with this, the fact that now there is no obligation to wear masks in the classroom will increase this spread of Covid that we are already starting to see. There is an increase in cases so while for the flu we are still at the beginning. The advice is to be careful, you need a sense of responsibility of young people and parents in using the mask as much as possible and use it absolutely if there are signs or symptoms of Covid or the flu “.

«Yesterday we took stock of the distribution of the flu vaccine for the vaccination campaign. All regions should be ready from mid-October, about ten are ready now, while in other regions the delivery date has been set for October 17. Family doctors already have many requests from people who ask to have the dose administered ». Thus Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg), during the institutional meeting “The health I would like” at the Ministry of Health.

«It’s hard to say what the next flu season will be like». Cricelli specifies, “because the flu is always unpredictable, it always has a high complication rate, Covid is still present among us and we don’t know its complications. The invitation is to get vaccinated, not only for those who have a recommendation, but also for all the others for whom it is not specifically indicated “.

«Compared to the categories for which it is recommended», he adds, “we have lowered the age from 65 to 60 years, and to these are naturally added the frail, pregnant women and health workers. Already many people go to the family doctor to make an appointment ».

Today the new Council of the Biotecnopolo di Siena Foundation is officially installedwhich will also perform public health functions through the National Anti-Pandemic Center. «The meeting was held at the Ministry of Health», announces the same ministry. Nobel Giorgio Parisi is part of the anti-pandemic council, nominated on the recommendation of the Minister of Health. The Foundation Board has appointed Silvio Aime as president. And, on the proposal of the Minister of Health, Rino Rappuoli was appointed scientific director.

«They are part of the technical-scientific committee»continues the ministry, «experts indicated by the ministries of Health, University and Research, Economic Development Present at the meeting Parisi, Aime, Lucia Calabrese and Gianluca Polifrone, appointed by decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 7 September 2022, who accepted the appointment. Here are the designated members of the Technical-Scientific Committee: Franco Locatelli, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Henda Triki and Michel Pletschette (designated by the Ministry of Health); Barney Graham, Alimuddin Zumla, Gabriella Scarlatti and Luisa Bracci (designated by the Ministry of University and Research); Giorgio Palù and Claudio Bandi (designated by the Ministry of Economic Development)».

