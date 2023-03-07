Since we were children we have been taught that eating fruit and vegetables is good for health, among the foods that are frequently present on the table there is certainly the tomato. The vegetable is good for health, but not everyone knows why.

In Italy, many are consumed, also considering that we are in the land of pasta, where a plate of spaghetti with sauce is one of the simplest proposals on our tables.

The tomato is in fact one of the most consumed products in our country, but which over time has taken off all over the world. It is a very versatile vegetable that can be used in different ways by seasoning it with oil and salt or using it in various recipes. Indeed we are dealing with an extraordinarily tasty product that can be combined with products such as mozzarella in the form of caprese, with bread for bruschetta or pizza and obviously with pasta.

Even just eating simple tomatoes, perhaps with a little onion, is definitely a wonderful thing that makes us feel good. There are many varieties of tomatoes from those in clusters to cherry tomatoes, datterini, up to San Marzano or the heart of ox. Each type of tomato adapts to a use and it is also splendid to be able to see them on the table, where the eye also wants its part. But let’s find out some of its nutritional qualities that make us feel good.

Why are tomatoes good for health?

Tomatoes are good for health, everyone knows that. Not many, however, have stopped to observe the reasons for this thing and why. In the meantime, let’s start by saying that inside them there is an important quality of lycopene and that is a very powerful antioxidant that is found above all in ripe tomatoes. Lycopene helps prevent cardiovascular disease and also fights free radicals. Tomatoes also have a very high vitamin C content which is very important for our health and immune system.

Vitamin C also helps our body produce collagen and that is a very important protein for the health of the skin and for our bones. Furthermore, this vegetable is a source of potassium, a very important mineral in regulating blood pressure and capable of reducing the risks of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks.

Other characteristics of the tomato

The tomato is also very rich in fiber which helps to keep our digestive system perfectly in order. Inside we find an important source of water that hydrates us and therefore improves the general health of our body. We are therefore faced with a product that cannot be missing from our tables, which is very good and is also very good for health. So the question is why not eat them in good quantities? Even in this case, however, exaggerating is always wrong and let’s remember that for nutrition it is always a good idea to contact a specialist especially if you have health problems.