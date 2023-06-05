everything you need to know

Btp Valore, the first issue of the new government bond designed by the Mef exclusively for small savers starts on Monday 5 June.

Il minimum rate guaranteed will be increasing: for the first and second year it is set at 3.25%, for the third and fourth it will rise to 4%. But for those who hold the security for all four years until maturity, the expected final loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital will also be added to the guaranteed percentage. A rate, that of the first two years, in line with the yield of a normal BTP with a residual maturity of 4 years.