Evidence-based recommendations for the dietary management of diabetes. « Medicine in the Library

Updated 2004 recommendations published by The Diabetes and Nutrition Study Group (DNSG) of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) for the nutritional management of diabetes to provide healthcare professionals with evidence-based guidelines for informing discussions with patients about diabetes management, including type 2 diabetes prevention and remission.

The results indicate that a range of foods and dietary patterns are suitable for diabetes management, with key recommendations for people with diabetes that are largely similar to those for the general population. Important messages are consuming minimally processed plant foods, such as whole grains, vegetables, whole fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and non-hydrogenated nontropical vegetable oils, while minimizing consumption of sodium-sweetened, sugar-sweetened, red and processed meats. refined beverages and grains.

Evidence-based European recommendations for the dietary management of diabetes.

The Diabetes and Nutrition Study Group (DNSG) of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

Diabetes 66, 965–985 (2023).