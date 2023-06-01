Exchanging swimsuits between friends is risky: which pathology can you encounter?

If you are planning a beach holiday, remember to bring a bathing suit: it’s risky to borrow it from a friend, that’s why.

The health of our body is obviously very important, but often even the most attentive of us fall into some habits and behaviors that can put our health at serious risk. Perhaps these are habits that we consider normal, but which in reality hide pitfalls that we do not know and that we very often underestimate. Among these behaviors there is for example the habit of exchanging costumes between friends: It’s risky, that’s why.

As strange as it may seem to some, actually the habit of lending each other costumes between friends it is much more frequent than one might think. Maybe because we didn’t have time to buy a new bathing suit e we borrow itor are we just so careless as to forget it at home when we go to the beach or on vacation. Know that this is a very risky habit on a healthy level, especially if the costume it has already been worn recently.

Used costumes are dangerous: we should never wear them

The costumes, intended both as bikinis and one-pieces, are strictly personal garments given that adhere to and private parts. Already this detail can make you understand that wearing the costume used by another person, even if we know him well, can be really risky for health. However, this is not the only reason why it is not recommended exchanging costumes between friends.

Swimsuits obviously have a different fabric than undergarments, but at the same time they don’t protect us from any infections o pathologies risky. That’s because the costumes retain moisture after taking a bath and this we know can promote proliferation of bacteria in the private parts. A risk that increases dramatically if we use the costume worn by another person.

If we exchange the costume with a friend or with a person we know, we run the serious risk of contracting various very risky pathologies, such as bacterial vaginosis or a fungal infection, such as candidiasis. This is because we cannot know what kind of hygiene or bacteria lurk on the private parts of the person who lends us the costume and therefore it would be better not to do so. If we have worn a used costume and it provokes us irritation or itching underwear then we have to change immediately.

These risks increase if another person lends the swimsuit to us, but it is still advisable to wash our personal swimsuits carefully. This is because you can easily get an infection and compromise the health of the vagina if we don’t take good care of the costumes we wear.