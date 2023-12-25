Home » Exercising Before Breakfast: The Key to Losing Twice as Much Fat, Study Finds
New Study Reveals Best Time to Exercise for Weight Loss

Health professionals have long recommended physical exercise for optimal health, especially for those who are overweight or obese. Now, new British research suggests that the timing of exercise could be a crucial factor in achieving the best results when it comes to weight loss.

The study, conducted by researchers from the universities of Bath and Birmingham in the United Kingdom, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, found that exercising before breakfast can lead to burning twice as much fat as exercising after eating.

Surprisingly, the researchers discovered that exercising before breakfast led to lower insulin levels, which essentially made the body use more fat from fatty tissue and muscles as “fuel.” This not only increased fat burning but also resulted in better insulin response, controlling blood sugar levels and potentially reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The study, conducted on 30 men divided into two groups, revealed that those who exercised before eating breakfast experienced significant improvements in overall health, despite no significant changes in weight loss. The muscles of the group that exercised before breakfast showed better response to insulin and increased levels of key proteins involved in glucose transportation from the bloodstream to the muscles.

“This work suggests that exercising on an empty stomach can increase people’s health benefits of exercise, without changing the intensity, duration or perception of their effort,” said the researchers.

The findings raise important questions about the impact of meal timing on the effectiveness of exercise and overall health. The researchers also noted that further exploration is needed to understand the long-term effects of this type of exercise and whether women would benefit in the same way as men.

While the study provides valuable insights into the best timing for exercise, it is important for individuals to consult with healthcare professionals before making any significant changes to their exercise routine.

