by Catherine Brenner Meyer 25.03.2023, 12:31

We’re often on the phone. Very often. Anna Miller, an expert on digital mindfulness, advocates a conscious use of our screen time. Her book on this is called “Connected. How to make room for things that are really important to you in the digital age”. To the stern says Miller how this can be achieved.

This interview first appeared on February 23, 2023.

Ms. Miller, when did you realize that something was going wrong with digital behavior?

It sounds a bit melodramatic. But there were moments on the bus when nobody helps the elderly woman because everyone is staring at their smartphone. Or when I’m talking to girlfriends and no one is really present because a screen is constantly flashing. I think we humans feel lonely enough.