Expert hotline in the leg cramp month of May / Free advice for painful …

Painful nocturnal leg cramps are neither trivial nor rare. In Germany alone, around 2.8 million people are affected[1], and it is not always possible to find a clear cause for the tormenting cramps. As part of the “Calf Cramp Month May” campaign, the German Pain League and the “Good Night Calf Cramp” patient initiative are once again offering a free expert hotline this year. Those affected can get advice and support from experienced experts on five dates in May.

Seizures of muscle contractions that occur without warning and are accompanied by severe pain: For people who suffer from nocturnal leg cramps, this is a recurring nightmare. The level of suffering is enormous, because in addition to the pain that often lasts into the day, muscle injuries, chronic lack of sleep and exhaustion can massively impair the quality of life. In addition, people who complain about nocturnal calf cramps often find little understanding in those around them, so they withdraw insecure and resign after a few – often unsuccessful – attempts at self-medication. Many of those affected are not aware that a thorough medical clarification of possible causes and triggers can also open up effective therapy options. The patient initiative “Good Night Calf Cramp” wants to remedy this and encourage those affected to put an end to their nightly torments with professional support.

Free telephone consultation in the “calf cramp month of May”

The hotline counseling service created by the “Gute Nacht Wadenkrampf” patient initiative in cooperation with the German Pain League eV, which initially began with two appointments in 2020, was expanded to four appointments in the following years due to the overwhelming response. This year there is even a fifth appointment: On every Wednesday in May, i.e. on May 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st, 2023, experts from the German Pain League eV are available to all those affected 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. under the specially set up toll-free telephone number 0800/2212220 for detailed consultations.

More information on painful nocturnal calf cramps at: www.gute-nacht-wadenkrampf.de.

About “Good Night Leg Cramp”

“Good night calf cramp” is an initiative of Cassella-med GmbH & Co. KG. It has set itself the goal of providing comprehensive information and help to those affected who suffer from painful leg cramps at night. In addition, it is her concern to make this topic more present in public. Since 2020, the “Good night calf cramp” initiative has been a supporting member of the German Pain League. V

[1] Potential analysis of calf cramps by GfK on behalf of Klosterfrau, online interviews with n = 3,711 participants, autumn 2017

