School leavers: preparing for working life? This is where the schools fail

Dgermany’s schools exacerbate the shortage of workers and skilled workers because they criminally neglect career orientation. Most school leavers start the next phase of life unprepared. The result is high dropout rates among trainees and students.

In addition, many young people do not even find a suitable apprenticeship position, while at the same time more and more training positions cannot be filled. These are the core statements of this year’s report, which the Action Council for Education prepared on behalf of the Association of Bavarian Business (vbw) and which WELT is available in advance.

With two million vacancies, the labor shortage in this country is now greater than ever before. At 2.4 million, the number of young adults who do not have a vocational qualification and are not in training is also at a record level. In the report “Education and Professional Sovereignty”, the scientists warn that Germany can no longer afford to waste domestic labor potential against the background of demographic developments.

According to the study, surveys of ninth graders show that the young people only know a narrow spectrum of occupations. Typical female occupations such as childcare worker and sales clerk and social activities such as doctor and teacher predominate among girls in the desired occupations mentioned as well as in the expected later occupations.

Skilled trades and engineers, as well as pilots and police officers, rank high among boys. According to the study, in order to broaden the horizon for both sexes, the schools would have to show other role models right from the start. The panel of experts warns that it would also be important to present other, less well-known professions in elementary schools and to convey the skills and qualifications they require.

In all mathematical, scientific and technical (MINT) professions, you need a good knowledge of mathematics. However, girls in particular often lose interest in the subject at an early age and are therefore restricted in their later career choices at a young age – to the chagrin of the economy, which urgently needs more young people in the STEM subjects.

Internships are considered the ideal opportunity to gain insights into the world of work and to get to know professions. However, whether a student gets the chance depends on the respective federal state and the type of school. This is the rule in lower secondary schools, but not in many places in grammar schools. In North Rhine-Westphalia, internships are now planned for secondary school in all types of schools. Bavaria, on the other hand, is less strict.

The duration of an internship varies and is often too short at just a few days. The report also complains that there is often a lack of good preparation and follow-up in the classroom. In addition, it is often not the schools, but parental support and contacts that decide on the quality of an internship.

Education experts and business agree that the use of internships urgently needs to be expanded and improved. “We have to anchor company internships much more firmly in the curriculum than now and involve schools more in the placement of internships,” demands vbw President Hatz. Regardless of the type of school, the young people needed at least two mandatory internships.

According to a survey quoted by the Action Council, the young people themselves also see internships as particularly helpful for their professional orientation. On the other hand, the various offers from the Federal Employment Agency, which are available to students, educational institutions and parents, still do not achieve their purpose enough, the researchers complain.

Years ago, the Conference of Ministers of Education of the Länder formulated career and study orientation as an important goal. However, the Action Council criticizes the fact that there is largely a lack of practical relevance in everyday school life. In many subjects, the connection to the world of work can be easily established. Pupils’ interest in subjects such as mathematics, physics or chemistry could be increased if teachers pointed out for which professions or research areas this knowledge is important.

The students should also be informed about trends in the labor market, which, according to reports, happens far too little in the local education system. The structural change towards a digital and green economy is changing the world of work. IT skills are becoming increasingly important. Traditionally popular professions, for example in the automotive industry, will change significantly, which will reduce the demand for traditionally trained automotive specialists.

Future-oriented sectors of the economy only play a subordinate role with graduates

Other sectors of the economy, such as the care sector or the area of ​​renewable energies, are considered promising. However, most school leavers base their career choice more on the past than on future trends.

The social environment and above all the parents play a decisive role in the choice of career or study place. Family support is often beneficial. But sometimes the parents also have a narrow view and misjudged the job market or the abilities and inclinations of their children.

The Action Council recommends schools to involve parents in career orientation and to take the entire diversity of the working world into account. Cooperation between schools and business is helpful and should be intensified.

In addition, all schools need appropriately trained teachers who can competently support young people in the process of planning their future. “The young people must be able to recognize where their inclinations and skills lie and where open and promising positions are available to them after their training or studies,” emphasizes vbw President Hatz.

The nine-member Education Action Council, which includes renowned educational researchers such as the former President of Hamburg University, Dieter Lenzen, or Ifo education economist Ludger Wößmann, names “professional sovereignty” as the goal. It’s not just about the student being clear about which job or course of study suits his or her interests and abilities.

In addition, the young person should also develop the ability to correctly assess the opportunities on the job market over the course of their entire professional life in order to be able to react flexibly and independently to changes, for example with further training.

