Expired Medicines: Throw Away or Use?

Expired Medicines: Throw Away or Use?

If you look through your medicine cabinet, you will often find nothing but expired remedies: old nasal sprays, an opened pack of headache pills – and fever syrup, which is not available in many places. Are these tools still usable? Can you tell if they are corrupt? What should be considered when storing? The pharmaceutical industry itself is covered when it comes to the manufacturing conditions in the Far East. We answer important questions about the shelf life of medicines and give tips on storage and disposal. In an interview, Professor Ulrike Holzgrabe talks about studies in which even decades-old medicines were still effective and why the official duration of medicines is often too short.

