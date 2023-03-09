Almost exactly a year ago, Epoona, a new boutique investor dedicated to Vertical GreenTech, started in Vienna. The founders Werner Töpfl and Lothar Stadler have already invested in the Upper Austrian startup Imhotep.Industries, which comes from Walter Kreisel’s neoom environment. Now Epoone has found another investment target – namely Blue Activity from Heidelberg in Germany.

Blue Activity has dedicated itself to technologies for sustainable water management in industry and sustainable hygiene safety for clean drinking water in the housing industry. Instead of chemicals (e.g. chlorine), special microorganisms are used. They should be able to prevent biofilm formation and thus legionella infestation and thus clean the water. This is used either in residential buildings, but also in industry for the treatment of cooling water in open recooling plants. There, probiotic microorganisms are added to the cooling water for cleaning.

Epoona: Why neo-investors see potential in GreenTech

500,000 euros for Heidelberg

Epoona is now joining the startup Blue Activity, which was founded in 2021 around the founders Lars Havighorst and Michael Simon. In the investment round, EUR 0.5 million was completed in the first phase. The fresh capital will be used for market development and company growth, Epoona managers will also work operationally for the German start-up.

“Blue Activity’s technology has the potential to play a significant role in solving the world‘s water purification challenges. The advantages of treatment with Blue Activity are obvious: lower water consumption, reduced treatment costs, lower operating costs and lower CO2 emissions,” says Lothar Stadler from Epoona in a press release. Companies using Blue Activity would also be able to improve their own ESG & CSR criteria.