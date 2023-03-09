Home News Increase effectiveness in solving homicides
News

Increase effectiveness in solving homicides

by admin
Increase effectiveness in solving homicides

This Wednesday, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, assured that, thanks to the work carried out in the Territorial Control Plan, most of the homicides have been solved, significantly lowering the impunity rate compared to previous efforts.

“We came with figures of impunity for homicides of 97%. In January we started with 11 homicides, of which we achieved an 81% effectiveness in resolving them and 19% impunity; in February we achieved an effectiveness of 85% and we lowered impunity to 15%”, assured the minister.

It should be noted that, due to the multiple strategies implemented by the Government, almost 65,000 gang members have been captured. Likewise, criminal structures are on the verge of extinction, since the majority of criminals are behind bars.

See also  The epidemic situation in many provinces in the mainland continues to expand Tianjin's strict control of the entry channel to Beijing | Tianjin Epidemic | Omicron | Control upgrade

You may also like

Classes suspended in some municipalities of San Miguel...

Prosecutor dismisses the mayor of Neiva

Siemens coffee machine now €827 cheaper

We have fulfilled a great promise, that of...

Santa Fe beats Águilas Doradas 2-1 and advances...

More than 200,000 new urban jobs have been...

UCA professor says that all spending by gang...

Woman of Courage Award 2023 to Josefina Klinger

Strike report: nurses on the street: industrial action...

Claudia Caicedo, the first woman driver of public...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy