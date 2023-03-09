This Wednesday, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, assured that, thanks to the work carried out in the Territorial Control Plan, most of the homicides have been solved, significantly lowering the impunity rate compared to previous efforts.

“We came with figures of impunity for homicides of 97%. In January we started with 11 homicides, of which we achieved an 81% effectiveness in resolving them and 19% impunity; in February we achieved an effectiveness of 85% and we lowered impunity to 15%”, assured the minister.

It should be noted that, due to the multiple strategies implemented by the Government, almost 65,000 gang members have been captured. Likewise, criminal structures are on the verge of extinction, since the majority of criminals are behind bars.