It looks like an April fish, but it’s not. Starting yesterday evening – March 31, 2023 – access to ChatGPT was blocked throughout Italy. The drastic maneuver comes following the concerns expressed by the Italian Privacy Guarantor regarding the processing of users’ personal data.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, ChatGPT is one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) on the net. It is a language model developed by OpenAi capable of having chats with the user that simulate human conversation. Not only: the chatbot draws from the entire knowledge of the network to provide the user with answers, information and advice on any topic.

Why ChatGPT has been blocked in Italy

It was OpenAi itself that disabled the chatbot for Italy following a temporary block established by the Privacy Guarantor. According to the latter, the processing of users’ personal data would be at risk as the AI ​​would use the information from the chats to improve its algorithmic model. Just last week a ChatGPT user had accessed the chat history of another user, triggering the first alarm bells from the regulatory authorities. Not only that: the Privacy Guarantor denounces the lack of an age verification system.

On the other hand OpenAi, after the temporary block imposed by the authorities, has decided to suspend access to the chatbot indefinitely. In a tweet Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAi, said that the maneuver is only preventive and that ChatGPT respects all laws regarding user privacy. Altman also said that OpenAi will work with the Italian government to resolve any disputes.

We of course defer to the Italian government and have ceased offering ChatGPT in Italy (though we think we are following all privacy laws). Italy is one of my favorite countries and I look forward to visiting again soon! — Sam Altman (@sama) March 31, 2023

OpenAi now has 20 days to explain how it intends to comply with the requests of our Guarantor. If he disregards the requests, risks a fine of up to €20 million, or up to 4% of global annual turnover.

And who has subscribed to ChatGPT Plus?

The blocking of the service in Italy was also followed by the suspension of ChatGPT Plus subscriptions, the premium version of the chatbot. OpenAi has promised refunds for Italian users who have signed up for a subscription and who, due to the blockade, will not be able to use the chatbot.

Bing Chat stays online, ChatGPT only accessible via VPN

In the meantime, those who want to continue using the potential of AI for work or leisure can freely use Bing Chat (which yields GPT 4). As far as ChatGPT is concerned, the only possible access from Italy is through a VPN service.