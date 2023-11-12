Exploring the Future of Stroke Research and Therapies: Highlights from the 22nd National Congress of Siss

The 22nd National Congress of Siss, the Italian Society for the Study of Stroke, was recently held at the John XXIII Episcopal Seminary in Bergamo. The event, which took place from Thursday to Saturday, gathered doctors and experts from all over Italy to discuss the current state of stroke research and therapies, as well as to explore future trajectories in the field.

Luigi Alberto Andrea Lanterna, president of the congress and neurosurgeon of the Papa Giovanni in Bergamo, highlighted the significance of stroke as a leading cause of disability in the Western population. He stated that stroke ranks as the third leading cause of mortality, following cardiovascular and oncological pathologies. In Italy, 10-15% of deaths are attributed to stroke, with approximately half of stroke patients experiencing severe disability and loss of autonomy in daily life.

With the average lifespan on the rise and the population aging, the problem of stroke is expected to become increasingly important in the future. Lanterna also emphasized that although more rare, stroke can also affect the pediatric age group, posing unique challenges in patient management due to the lack of experience and scientific data.

During the congress, sponsored by the Municipality of Bergamo, the Order of Doctors of Bergamo, the Friends of Moyamoya Association, and the Italian Association of Women Doctors, experts discussed the strengths and weaknesses of current strategies for stroke prevention and treatment. Special attention was also given to topics that are often overlooked in the scientific literature but are significant in clinical practice and for patients’ families.

The summit delved into specific issues such as stroke in extreme age groups, rare causes of stroke, and less common types of stroke such as fibromuscular dysplasia and problems with venous circulation and steno-occlusions of the vertebrobasilar circulation.

The next national congress of the Italian Society for the Study of Stroke is scheduled to take place in Taormina in October next year. It is expected that the event will further advance knowledge and research in the field of stroke, leading to improved care and outcomes for patients.

