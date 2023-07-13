Exploring the Multidisciplinary Research Projects at DSBM: From Biomarkers to Astrobiology

Multidisciplinary Research Projects at DSBM Shining Spotlight on Various Fields

The Department of Biomolecular Sciences and Biotechnology (DSBM) is making significant strides in the world of research with its multidisciplinary approach. The department has several research groups dedicated to studying a wide range of subjects, from biomarkers and risk factors for diseases to aging and regenerative medicine, oncology, genetics, nervous system and neurodegeneration, anthropology and paleopathology, engineering, and even astrobiology.

One of the key areas of focus for the department is the study of biomarkers and risk factors for diseases. Researchers are particularly interested in the role of microRNAs in widespread tumors like colon and pancreatic carcinomas. They are investigating whether these molecules can be used as early indicators in diagnosis. Additionally, the researchers are studying other blood markers and their role in various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular issues, rheumatological conditions, pneumological pathologies, and even longevity. The department is also investigating the connection between the human microbiota and diseases such as Crohn’s disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer. Understanding how the gut microbiota interacts with diet in the aging process and maintaining good health is also a priority. Other risk factors, such as persistent and chronic infections, oxidative stress, and heavy metal pollution, are also being studied.

Another fascinating area of research at DSBM is aging and regenerative medicine. Researchers are examining the role of physical activity and nutrition in the aging process. They are studying cellular alterations associated with aging and exploring the potential of stem cells as a tool in fighting it. Additionally, the department evaluates the benefits of physical exercise and sporting activities like dance, Nordic walking, and water activities on individuals with chronic or degenerative pathologies.

In the field of oncology, the department aims to understand how healthy cells transform into cancer cells. Researchers are working towards developing personalized treatments for cancer patients. Genetic and molecular tests are being used to select targeted anticancer therapies that are more effective and suitable for each patient. The department is also studying the main risk factors for neoplasms, searching for new substances that can destroy tumor cells, and identifying new blood markers that can enable early cancer diagnosis.

The DSBM is also involved in studying the nervous system, behavior, and neurodegeneration. Researchers are investigating brain structures that influence mental processes and human behavior and how they are affected by various pathologies. They are particularly interested in the role of blood vessels in the brain in patients with autism and exploring the inflammatory mechanisms responsible for the onset and progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Genetics research is another vital area of focus at DSBM. Several groups are conducting genetic studies in animals, pathogens, and human diseases. Studying population genetics helps researchers understand the evolution of species and their survival. Human genetics studies aim to uncover the underlying alterations in complex pathologies such as multiple sclerosis, with hopes of identifying new therapeutic strategies.

Anthropology and paleopathology are also significant research areas within the department. The Center for anthropological, paleopathological, and historical studies uses the Paleoanthropology Laboratory to study ancient remains, including bones and mummified bodies. This research allows them to reconstruct the life and food habits of Sardinian populations from the Nuragic era to the Middle Ages. The laboratory is actively involved in studying relics, as well as the skeletons of saints, martyrs, and notable figures from Sardinian history.

DSBM is also engaged in engineering research with projects focused on artificial intelligence, vision, robotics, networks and telecommunications, digital and cyber-physical systems, materials science and nanotechnologies, energy and sustainability, and bioengineering. The department’s research groups operate in state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with innovative instrumentation for image processing, robotics, digital device and sensor networks, medical and energy materials, and motor rehabilitation interventions.

Finally, DSBM is making strides in the field of astrobiology. Researchers from various backgrounds, including biologists, doctors, bioengineers, and physicists, collaborate to study biological and medical parameters outside Earth’s atmosphere. They investigate the effects of microgravity on cellular parameters and the human immune response using unique instruments available in Italy and Europe.

The Department of Biomolecular Sciences and Biotechnology’s multidisciplinary research projects are not only helping advance scientific knowledge across various fields but also hold great promise for the future of healthcare, environmental understanding, and space exploration.

