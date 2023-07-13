Afa and heat, even mental health is affected: the tricks to live the summer better

Understanding the impact of heat on our psychology during the summer is essential to avoid tantrums or other problems that can affect our lives and that of others.

With the arrival of the summer season, the high temperatures often lead to an increase in the heat. This phenomenon not only affects our physical health, but also has a major impact on our psychology.

During times when we are subject to high temperatures, our body is constantly trying to regulate its internal temperature. This process, known as thermoregulation, requires considerable effort on the part of our body.

Intense heat can then cause a number of physiological reactions that can affect our mental state. It is important to understand how such temperatures can cause people to become more hostile and aggressive.

The impact of sultriness on the mind, how to defend ourselves from the heat

When we find ourselves in a stuffy situation, our body experiences physical discomfortcome sweating and feeling tired, resulting in a negative emotional experience, which in turn causes a increased levels of stress and irritability.

What do heat and stuffiness cause to the human mind

The strong external heat can lead to elevated stress conditions resulting increased hormone levels which can further amplify negative emotions. The feeling of physical discomfort and oppressive heat can make it difficult for us to stay calm and respond sensibly to external stimuli.

Furthermore, during hot days, we tend to be more exposed to situations of social stress, such as queues at the supermarket, heavy traffic and overcrowding, which can increase frustration and fuel our propensity for aggression. The combination of these environmental and internal challenges can trigger a exaggerated emotional responseleading us to react impulsively and aggressively.

Fortunately, there are some strategies we can adopt to protect ourselves from negativity associated with stuffiness and manage our psychology during hot days:

Drinking enough water is essential to counteract the negative effects of heat on our body and on our psychology. Adequate hydration helps us maintain better brain function and regulate our emotions. Look for cool or ventilated places to take refuge during the hottest hours of the day. This will allow you to lower your body temperature and reduce physical discomfort, helping to maintain a calmer and more serene mind. Being aware of our emotions and learning to deal with them constructively can help us manage the increase in tension and irritability. Try deep breathing techniques, meditation or yoga to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Despite the heat, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is important for maintaining mental balance. Pick times of day when temperatures are cooler to go for a walk or engage in light physical activity. Exercise can help release endorphins, improving your overall mood

