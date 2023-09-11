Exploring the Properties and Health Claims of Alkaline Water

Headline: The Truth Behind Alkaline Water: What the Science Says

Alkaline water has gained popularity in recent years, touted as a health elixir with numerous benefits. But what does science actually say about alkaline water and its properties?

Water is defined as alkaline when it has a pH greater than 7.0, making it non-acidic. This type of water is often obtained through a process called ionization, which involves exposing the water to a low voltage current.

Advocates of alkaline water claim that it has diuretic and purifying properties, with beneficial effects for health and physical fitness. They believe that it helps increase the body’s pH, counteracting the acidification caused by typical Western food products. Additionally, alkaline water is said to have an antioxidant function, thanks to its alkalizing electrolytes such as calcium, potassium silicate, magnesium, and bicarbonate.

However, scientific evidence supporting these claims is lacking. The body’s pH balance is regulated by highly effective physiological mechanisms, and there is no evidence to suggest that diet can significantly alter the body’s pH. The pH of the blood remains in a slightly alkaline range of 7.35 to 7.45 under normal conditions. During digestion, the pH of the stomach is naturally lowered, regardless of the type of food or drink consumed.

While alkaline water has been touted as a healthful choice, there are no recognized scientific studies that prove its benefits. Some limited evidence suggests that it may support acid-base balance and healthy bones, but more research is needed.

In the context of sports performance, alkaline water is believed to improve the body’s buffer capacity and enhance endurance. However, there is no clear scientific evidence to support these claims. It is more likely that the perceived benefits are similar to those obtained by simply enriching ordinary water with sodium bicarbonate. Staying hydrated during physical activity is crucial for performance and overall health, regardless of the type of water consumed.

In conclusion, there is currently no reliable scientific evidence to support the superior benefits of alkaline water compared to ordinary water. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) does not authorize health claims about alkaline water. As with any health product, it’s important to critically evaluate the available evidence and consult with healthcare professionals before making any significant dietary changes.